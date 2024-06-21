Assam University Scientists Uncover New Fungal Disease Threatening Tea Leaves

HT Digital

June 21, Friday: A breakthrough discovery by a team of scientists from Assam University, Silchar, has brought to light a new disease affecting tea leaves, posing a serious threat to the tea industry in the region. Led by Prof. Piyush Pandey, director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and a professor at the Department of Microbiology, the team identified the disease after extensive research over two years.

- Advertisement -

The newly discovered disease, termed leaf necrosis, is caused by the fungus Lasiodiplodia theobromae. Prof. Pandey revealed to The Assam Tribune that this is the first report of Lasiodiplodia theobromae-induced leaf necrosis in India, with the only previous occurrence documented in China. “This marks a significant finding in the field of plant pathology, especially within India’s crucial tea industry,” he stated.

Leaf necrosis induced by Lasiodiplodia theobromae results in the rotting of tea leaves, severely affecting tea plantations. This new threat comes on the heels of the industry’s ongoing battle against Corticium-induced black rot. Prof. Pandey emphasized the complexity of diagnosing and treating leaf necrosis, noting that its symptoms closely resemble those of Corticium infections. “This similarity makes the identification and management of the disease particularly challenging,” he added.

The research team included Kheyali Ghosh, Sandeep Das, Nandita Das, and Silpi Sorongpong. Their work was financially supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Sample collection for the study was carried out in tea gardens across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, with a focus on the Dibrugarh district. The discovery has sparked concern among industry stakeholders, who recognize the critical implications of the disease for tea production.

- Advertisement -

IB Ubhadia, general manager of Rosekandy Tea Estate in Cachar, acknowledged the importance of this research. “This is vital work that will help improve the control mechanisms needed to save tea leaves from this fungal infection,” he said.

Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of Assam University, lauded the efforts of Prof. Pandey and his team. He reiterated the university’s commitment to supporting the regional tea industry through dedicated research and innovation. “Our university is proud to contribute to the sustainability and improvement of Assam’s tea plantations,” he remarked.

The discovery of leaf necrosis highlights the ongoing vulnerability of tea plantations to fungal diseases. The tea industry, which forms a backbone of Assam’s economy, relies heavily on the health and productivity of its tea gardens. The introduction of a new disease-causing pathogen like Lasiodiplodia theobromae presents a formidable challenge that requires immediate and concerted efforts to manage.

The symptoms of leaf necrosis include extensive rotting and decay of tea leaves, leading to significant loss of yield. This can drastically reduce the quality and quantity of tea produced, impacting the livelihoods of those dependent on the industry. With the similarity in symptoms between leaf necrosis and black rot, tea garden managers and workers need to be particularly vigilant in monitoring their crops.

- Advertisement -

The findings from this research are expected to pave the way for developing new strategies to combat the disease. This includes creating more effective diagnostic tools and treatment protocols tailored to handle the dual threats of Lasiodiplodia theobromae and Corticium-induced black rot.

The involvement of the Department of Biotechnology underscores the importance of governmental support in addressing agricultural challenges. By funding such critical research, the government demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding one of India’s most valuable agricultural sectors.

As the tea industry grapples with this new threat, the collaborative efforts of scientists, industry stakeholders, and government agencies will be crucial. The discovery by Assam University’s team serves as a call to action, highlighting the need for ongoing research, innovative solutions, and robust support systems to ensure the sustainability of tea production in Assam and beyond.

With proactive measures and continued research, there is hope that the impact of leaf necrosis can be mitigated, securing the future of Assam’s tea industry. This discovery, while alarming, also opens the door for significant advancements in plant pathology and agricultural management, reinforcing the critical role of scientific research in addressing real-world challenges.