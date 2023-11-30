19 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 1, 2023
Assam: Uproar in Tezpur school after firing incident, probe launched

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Tezpur, Nov 30: A wave of shock spread through Tezpur, Assam, following a shooting incident at a school on Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident took place at Sonitpur Vidya Niketan, located in Porua Chari Ali, Tezpur. A bullet, which had penetrated the roof of the school building, was found earlier today.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or casualties. The individual responsible for the shooting and the motive behind the incident remain unknown. Tezpur police have reached the location and have launched an investigation.

