Assam witnessed remarkable growth in last one decade: Guv Kataria

GUWAHATI, May 22: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Monday, said Assam has witnessed remarkable growth and development in its road and railway infrastructure and that there has been a significant improvement in the law-and-order system in the past one decade or so.

Governor Kataria, who reached Silchar on Monday for a 3-day visit to Barak Valley, spoke to the reporters at the Cachar deputy commissioner’s office after attending a number of meetings to review the progress of various government schemes’ work and said that Assam has changed a lot in the past 10 to 12 years.

“There has been commendable development in infrastructure in terms of road and rail connectivity. There has been improvement in the law-and-order system and this is a positive sign. Progress and development will definitely come if there is peace in the state,” Kataria said.

The Governor said that he held meetings with different departments and reviewed the progress of work of the Centre’s various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and others in Cachar district. He said he would try visiting every district of Assam in the next six months and check the progress of work of various welfare projects of the Centre so that the general public receives benefits of the projects.

Earlier on the day, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended meetings with different departments including Public Health Engineering department, Water Resources department, Panchayat and Rural Development department, Public Works department and Irrigation department among others and learnt about the progress of work of various government schemes.

While addressing the officials at the meeting, the Governor also emphasised on the importance of the government assistance for reaching out to the people for their benefit. He also asked the departmental officials to focus on dairy production, development of farmers with special focus on agricultural development and fisheries, etc.

The Governor also held a meeting with security officials and took stock of the law-and-order system in the district. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed satisfaction over the Cachar district administration’s performance regarding the implementation of various schemes and over the law and enforcement authorities’ strong approach towards maintaining a peaceful atmosphere across the district.

Later, the Governor visited National Institute of technology and Assam University, Silchar and addressed the students, and had an interactive session with the students and faculty members.

Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy and Cachar deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha also attended the program, stated a press release.