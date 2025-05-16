Assam: Woman held with over 46 Grams of Suspected Heroin

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 15: In a continued crackdown on the illegal drug trade, a team of Jorhat police on Thursday recovered 46.08 grams of suspected heroin from a woman residing in the Naziranibari locality of the town.

The accused, identified as Usna Begum (35), was apprehended from a rented house during a raid conducted based on specific inputs, police sources confirmed.

The recovered contraband was reportedly found packaged in 10 containers, raising suspicions of possible distribution intent.

A police official, while confirming the seizure, stated that legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to determine the source and network connected to the contraband.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of actions against drug trafficking in the region.

It may be recalled that just last week, another woman was apprehended at Jorhat Town Railway Station while allegedly transporting a suspected heroin consignment from Dimapur.

That case, too, remains under active investigation.