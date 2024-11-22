18 C
Assam: Youth attacked by alleged timber smugglers

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Nov 21: Anil Thapa (23), a youth from Hawang in West Karbi Anglong, was injured in an attack by alleged timber smugglers on suspicion of informing the Forest Department on Wednesday night. The victim, who was attacked with a dao, is undergoing treatment at NEIGRIHMS in Meghalaya, forest officials told reporters. On the same night, forest officials successfully seized a pickup truck (ML 05 S 8710) and another pickup without a registration plate, both loaded with blocks of timber, at Umjakini, West Karbi Anglong. 

In this regard, a social worker from the area, Longki Bey, stated that the Forest Protection Force should be deployed in Amri and Chinthong, bordering Meghalaya, in West Karbi Anglong. He alleged that some local ruling BJP party members are brokering for the timber mafia involved in illegal tree felling and smuggling activities to Meghalaya.

