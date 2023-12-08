Assam’s cultural beat goes global: Internet sensations Kili Paul and Neema Paul dance to “Mon Hira Doi”

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: In a heartwarming fusion of traditional Assamese culture and the digital age, Assam’s Chief Minister on Friday shared an exciting cultural moment where internet sensations Kili Paul and Neema Paul danced to an Assamese song “Mon Hira Doi”.

The tweet revealed that the popular Assamese foot-tapping song, “Mon Hira Doi,” has won the hearts of none other than internet sensations Kili and Neema, known for their captivating dance videos.

- Advertisement -

The Assam Chief Minister also expressed his delight over the duo’s appreciation for the evergreen Assamese song, emphasizing the global potential of Assamese culture.

“Mon Hira Doi, this evergreen Assamese foot-tapping song, wins heart of the internet sensation Kili Paul and Neema Paul as they dance to its tune. I always believe that – be it Bihu or any other Assamese song, our culture has the potential to go global,” Sarma wrote on X.

Both Kili and Neema, with their massive online following, are known for their creative and energetic dance performances that often feature a diverse range of music genres.