Assam’s Future at Risk Due to Hindu-Muslim Population Imbalance: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

August 15, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about the state’s future, citing an eroding balance between the Hindu and Muslim populations. Speaking at a recent event, CM Sarma emphasized that this demographic shift could have significant implications for Assam’s cultural and political landscape.

The Chief Minister expressed his worries that the increasing imbalance could lead to social tensions and impact the state’s development trajectory. He highlighted the need for measures to address the issue, suggesting that the changing population dynamics pose a risk to Assam’s identity and stability.

Sarma’s remarks have sparked a debate across the state, with various political and social groups weighing in on the issue. While some have supported the Chief Minister’s stance, others have criticized it as divisive, arguing that such statements could further polarize communities.

This is not the first time CM Sarma has spoken on this topic, as he has consistently advocated for policies that he believes would preserve Assam’s cultural heritage. The situation remains contentious, with discussions likely to continue in the political arena and among the public.