Assam’s Future at Risk Due to Hindu-Muslim Population Imbalance: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses concerns over the eroding Hindu-Muslim population balance, warning of potential threats to the state's future.

HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about the state’s future, citing an eroding balance between the Hindu and Muslim populations. Speaking at a recent event, CM Sarma emphasized that this demographic shift could have significant implications for Assam’s cultural and political landscape.

The Chief Minister expressed his worries that the increasing imbalance could lead to social tensions and impact the state’s development trajectory. He highlighted the need for measures to address the issue, suggesting that the changing population dynamics pose a risk to Assam’s identity and stability.

Sarma’s remarks have sparked a debate across the state, with various political and social groups weighing in on the issue. While some have supported the Chief Minister’s stance, others have criticized it as divisive, arguing that such statements could further polarize communities.

This is not the first time CM Sarma has spoken on this topic, as he has consistently advocated for policies that he believes would preserve Assam’s cultural heritage. The situation remains contentious, with discussions likely to continue in the political arena and among the public.

Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Summoned by Income Tax Department

