Assam’s Patkai Institute achieves THSC affiliation as traning partner

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: The Patkai Institute of Skill Development in Gogamukh, Dhemaji, has earned a milestone by becoming an affiliated Training Partner of the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday.

Pegu shared the achievement on the micro-blogging site X, extending his congratulations to the institute.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Patkai Institute of Skill Development, Gogamukh, Dhemaji, for becoming an affiliated Training Partner of the Tourism & Hospitality Council. Proud of their achievement in training and placing over 100 youths from my constituency so far!”

The institute, located in RLRC Chetia Gaon, will now offer THSC-approved courses such as Food and Beverage Service Assistant, Commis (Elective 1: Hot Kitchen), and Housekeeping Assistant.

Its certification, valid from January 21, 2025, to January 21, 2027, marks a significant step forward in skill development initiatives in Assam.

Meanwhile, having already trained and placed over 100 youths, primarily from Minister Pegu’s constituency, the Patkai Institute is poised to play a vital role in expanding career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Additionally, this affiliation aligns with the broader “Skill India” initiative, aimed at creating a skilled workforce across the country.

The certificate, issued by the Chief Executive Officer of THSC, confirms that the Patkai Institute complies with all necessary protocols.

This recognition enables the institute to contribute meaningfully to the professional growth of Assam’s youth, particularly in the northeastern region.