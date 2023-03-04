Assam’s Vigilance And Anti-Corruption Cell Nabbed Dy. Inspector On Grounds Of Bribery

GUWAHATI, March 4: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption branch of Assam today arrested the Dy. Inspector of Schools, Guwahati, Kamrup(M). The Dy. Inspector named Sh Buddha Kataky has been caught red-handed for accepting a demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in an Audit of the Development Fund of the School.

Earlier on Friday, Vigilant investigators carried out a trap in the office complex after a complaint was registered pertaining to the processing of land documents following which Bora was arrested for his alleged involvement in corruption activities.

Followed by yet another arrest, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell today has caught a senior assistant red-handed for receiving a bribe from the complainant for processing his Pension File. Bidyadhar Das, the Senior Assistant, has been working at the Office of the Registrar, Cooperative Society, Khanapara.



The third trap of the day was held at Matia Block where the vigilance watchdog nabbed Basit Sarkar, Block Elementary Education Officer for receiving demanded bribe from the complainant for signing his Bank Laon (personal) documents.