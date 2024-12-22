15 C
Assistant professor suspended amid sexual harassment allegations

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 21: Dr Aniruddha Kumar, an assistant professor in the department of Hindi at Assam University’s Diphu Campus, has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.
The suspension comes as part of an ongoing disciplinary proceeding against him.

As per reports, the decision was based on a communication from the District Commissioner (DC) of Karbi Anglong, dated December 17, 2024, and an email from the Complaint Cell of the National Commission for Women on December 18, 2024.
In response, the university’s vice-chancellor took immediate action.

“Invoking Rule 10(1) of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, and relevant university statutes, the competent authority ordered Dr. Kumar’s suspension for 90 days. During this period, he is barred from leaving the headquarters without prior approval and will receive a subsistence allowance as per applicable rules,” the order of suspension read.
Meanwhile, the Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), a women’s organisation, has called for stronger action.

“We have visited the university campus, and many female students have come forward with accounts of sexual harassment. A 90-day suspension is insufficient; he should be dismissed and arrested. CCTV cameras must also be installed on campus to prevent such incidents,” said KNCA general secretary Protima Enghipi during a press conference.

