ASSP submits memorandum

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 26: The Biswanath district committee of Assam Sankhyalaghu Sangram Parishad (ASSP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the education minister of the state demanding the appointment of teachers as per the teacher-pupil ratio. The memorandum cited various educational issues of Biswanath district pertaining to the teacher-pupil ratio, issues faced by the students and teachers during the flood and erosion hit people of the char area.
The representatives of ASSP including Abdul Hakim Sikdar, Nazir Ahmed, Jamal Uddin, Saiful Islam, Mohibur Rahman, Abdul Rahman besides others submitted the memorandum to the education minister through the assistant commissioner of Biswanath.

