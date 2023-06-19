ATTSA Holds Protest for Land Documents and Healthcare Development in Assam Tea Gardens

Gobindapur, June 19: The All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) staged a protest on Monday, demanding land documents for the people and the development of healthcare facilities in the region.

The protest, organized by the Monrangi unit of the organization, witnessed the participation of over a hundred members, supporters, and a significant number of workers from the tea gardens.

The protest at the Gobindapur Tea Estate highlighted the pressing concerns faced by the tea garden workers and the local community.

One of the primary demands put forth by ATTSA was the issuance of land documents to the tea garden workers, ensuring their rightful ownership and security.

The absence of land documents has been a long-standing issue, leaving the workers vulnerable to exploitation and land disputes.

In addition to land documents, ATTSA emphasized the urgent need for the development of healthcare facilities in the tea garden areas.

These regions have often been neglected in terms of healthcare infrastructure, posing a significant challenge to the well-being of the tea garden workers and their families.

The protesters called for improved access to quality healthcare services, including medical facilities and trained healthcare professionals.

The members of ATTSA voiced their grievances during the protest, warning that if their demands were not met promptly, they would intensify their protest programs.

They emphasized the critical nature of their demands, stressing that the well-being and livelihoods of numerous individuals were at stake.

AASU Protests Against Teaching Mathematics and Science in English in Vernacular Schools

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launched a protest program in Lakhimpur district on Thursday, opposing the State Government’s decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction for Mathematics and Science in vernacular schools starting from Class 6.

The Lakhimpur district unit of AASU organized a three-hour sit-in in North Lakhimpur town to express their dissent.

Leading the protest program, Lakhimpur AASU president Simanta Neog and general secretary Swaraj Sankar Gogoi strongly criticized the Assam Government’s decision, arguing that it posed a threat to the Assamese language and the mother tongues of indigenous communities in the state.

They argued that the government’s choice to teach Mathematics and Science in English would hinder the growth and development of Assamese, Bodo, and other local languages.

AASU members reiterated their firm opposition to the government’s decision, demanding an immediate withdrawal.

They accused the government of maintaining an obstinate and arrogant stance regarding the issue and urged them to reconsider the detrimental impact it would have on the linguistic diversity and cultural heritage of Assam.

Furthermore, the AASU protest rally in Dhemaji district drew the participation of approximately 400 members. The rally commenced from Swahid Bedi premises, traversing through Dhemaji town, and culminating at the same location.

The protesters echoed the concerns raised by their counterparts in Lakhimpur, vehemently opposing the government’s decision and advocating for the preservation and promotion of local languages.

Both ATTSA and AASU’s protests highlight the growing discontent among various sections of Assamese society regarding critical issues such as land rights, healthcare, and language preservation.

The organizations are committed to amplifying their voices until their demands are met, signaling their unwavering dedication to the welfare and interests of the people they represent.