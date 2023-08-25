ATTSA Sivasagar District Committee addresses derogatory remarks

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 24: The All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Sivasagar District Committee, organised a press meet at Demow Public Library on Wednesday evening to address derogatory remarks made by Pradip Nag, who identifies as the president of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), against the Tea Tribes community.

Rajkishore Bhumij, president of ATTSA, Sivasagar District Committee, emphasised during the press meet that there is no ongoing clash between ATTSA and AASAA. He highlighted that both organisations consistently work to address and resolve challenges faced by the Tea Tribes Peoples. Bhumij further pointed out that due to ATTSA’s persistent advocacy, Model Schools were established in Tea Garden areas, and wages of Tea Labourers were increased. He urged Pradip Nag to cease making derogatory remarks.

Dipu Tanti, vice-president of ATTSA, Sivasagar District Committee, stated that Pradip Nag, as the president of a student organisation, seems to lack understanding of appropriate discourse for different settings. Tanti called upon Pradip Nag to issue an apology to the Tea Tribes Peoples for his remarks.

Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, expressed his concern during the press meet, alleging that the present government has appointed Pradip Nag to sow division within the Tea Tribes community.

Leaders from ATTSA, Sivasagar District Committee, including Moon Rajuwar, in charge secretary, and Bijoy Bhumij, assistant secretary, were also present at the press meet.