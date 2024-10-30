Awareness is Key: Assam Police’s AIGP Urges Cyber Vigilance for All

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 30: At a recent event held at Tezpur University, Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, spoke on the crucial role that public awareness and preventive habits play in the fight against cybercrime. In his lecture on cyber security awareness, organized by the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism (MCJ), Goswami stressed the importance of individuals practicing safe online behaviors to reduce their vulnerability to cyber threats. Goswami underscored that “awareness and common sense are the most effective defenses against cybercrime” and explained that simple actions, such as creating strong and unique passwords and exercising caution with suspicious links, can substantially lower the chances of falling victim to cyberattacks.

Goswami’s address delved deeply into the evolution of the internet, tracing its origins back to ARPANET, the technical foundation of what we know today as the World Wide Web. He explained how this original network, designed for academic and military purposes, gradually evolved into the global, interconnected digital world of today. However, he noted that with this rapid growth came challenges, as malicious actors increasingly exploit vulnerabilities in digital systems to commit cybercrimes. This shift, he said, has necessitated the establishment of robust IT laws, specifically pointing to the Information Technology (IT) Act, which addresses the complexities and nuances of cyber-related offenses in India.

A key aspect of Goswami’s presentation was the growing importance of data protection and ethical hacking. Ethical hacking, he explained, plays an instrumental role in identifying and remedying vulnerabilities within digital networks, allowing organizations to better protect themselves against unauthorized access. Ethical hackers, or cybersecurity experts, work to expose potential weak points in a system that might otherwise be exploited by cybercriminals. This approach, he explained, is particularly critical as technology becomes ever more sophisticated and as more aspects of personal and professional lives move online.

In addition to touching on the fundamentals of cyber hygiene for individuals, Goswami also addressed specific threats posed to institutions and sectors such as finance. Financial cybercrime has become especially problematic, he said, with cyber criminals increasingly targeting stock market investors and financial firms through scams designed to access sensitive financial data. He emphasized that heightened vigilance is necessary not just for individual users, but for organizations as well. Goswami noted that a large part of cybercrime within the financial sector involves manipulation of online payment systems and personal financial details, an area where specialized cybersecurity measures are increasingly necessary to prevent potentially significant financial losses.

Addressing an audience keen on learning about the practical aspects of cyber defense, Goswami emphasized that users must regularly update their online habits to stay ahead of cybercriminals. For example, he recommended using multi-factor authentication where possible and avoiding the reuse of passwords across multiple platforms. These strategies, he explained, create additional barriers for potential hackers, making it harder for them to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Goswami closed his lecture by reiterating that as cyber threats become more sophisticated, public awareness initiatives like these play a vital role in educating individuals about cybersecurity fundamentals. He expressed that workshops and awareness programs can help build a more cyber-aware society that is well-prepared to defend itself against the ever-evolving landscape of online threats. This awareness, Goswami said, should be viewed as a first line of defense and an indispensable tool in cybersecurity.