Awareness programme on Cancer screening held

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 18: An awareness programme on oral, breast and cervical cancer screening was held on Saturday at Dehing Tea Estate Hospital, Margherita which was organised by Indian Red Cross Society Margherita sub district branch in association with Hindustan Oil Corporation supported by Assam Cancer care foundation.

- Advertisement -

Dr Satabdi Sarmah consultant Assam cancer care foundation from Dibrugarh, Pronamika Konwar executive magistrate Margherita Co-District administration, Dr Madhusmita Saikia senior Medical officer Dehing Tea Estate, Margherita, Dr Amarjit Saikia principal of Bir Raghav Moran Government college, Doomdooma, Ashwini Gogoi general secretary of Margherita Xakha Xahitya Xabha and Tanzim Hussain District Coordinator Assam Cancer care foundation were present as chief guest with more than 200 people from Dehing Tea Estate Margherita came for screening test.