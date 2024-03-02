AYM demands urgent road repairs

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 1: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow Town Committee staged a protest on Thursday on Demow ACC Road against the poor condition of the road. Potholes on the road have been causing serious problems for pedestrians and students trying to reach their destinations. The protesters, carrying placards and shouting slogans, expressed their dissatisfaction with the negligence of the concerned department, demanding immediate repairs to the road.

Jadab Gogoi, president of AYM Central Committee, Dipankar Chetia, secretary of AYM Demow Town Committee, along with students and other members of AYM, participated in the protest program.