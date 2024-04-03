22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

AYM protests deteriorating condition of road

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 2: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) has expressed serious concerns about the condition of Hari Pora Road, which connects Demow and the front side of Nitai Road, as both roads have developed potholes. Jadab Gogoi, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Central Committee, along with other activists of AYM and local residents, protested on Tuesday on Hari Pora Road. During the protest, a fishing net was used and placed in the potholes filled with water. They shouted slogans against the PWD Department, stating that it is unclear whether the roads are for vehicles or ponds. Moreover, pedestrians face serious problems while traveling on both roads, especially after heavy showers when the potholes fill with water. Hari Pora Road is home to schools, colleges, offices, and a police station. The protestors demanded that the potholes on both roads be repaired at the earliest.

7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ENPO writes to EC, conveys its decision not to take part...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala