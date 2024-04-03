AYM protests deteriorating condition of road

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 2: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) has expressed serious concerns about the condition of Hari Pora Road, which connects Demow and the front side of Nitai Road, as both roads have developed potholes. Jadab Gogoi, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Central Committee, along with other activists of AYM and local residents, protested on Tuesday on Hari Pora Road. During the protest, a fishing net was used and placed in the potholes filled with water. They shouted slogans against the PWD Department, stating that it is unclear whether the roads are for vehicles or ponds. Moreover, pedestrians face serious problems while traveling on both roads, especially after heavy showers when the potholes fill with water. Hari Pora Road is home to schools, colleges, offices, and a police station. The protestors demanded that the potholes on both roads be repaired at the earliest.