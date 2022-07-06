Bakaliaghat LAMPS Poll On July 18

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 5: The election of Bakaliaghat Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) LTD will be held on July 18. There are 1,345 shareholders, who have voting rights.

The date of issue of nomination papers is on July 7, date of filling of nomination papers is on July 8 and scrutiny will be done on the same day. The withdrawal of nomination papers, allotment of election symbols and publication of final names of candidates will be on July 9. Fee for nomination papers is Rs 5,000. Voting will be on July 18 and counting will be held the next day i.e., July 19.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared fifteen of its members to contest in the election. They are: Indro Tokbi, Bapuram Teron, Longsing Lekthe, Meena Engtipi, Jivan Timung, Kache Rongpipi, Parul Handique, Manik Rongpi, Longsing Terang, Pinku Acharjee, Sonjit Langthasa, Khitish Sarma, Rajoni Rongpipi, Proholad Hazarika and Tapan Singha.