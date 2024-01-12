Ban on community fishing in Kaziranga National Park wetlands

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 11: In preparation for Magh Bihu, Liza Talukdar, Additional District Magistrate and sub divisional officer of Kaliabor, has enforced CrPC 144 through an official notification in the Nagaon district section of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, along with its surrounding regions. The notification, effective immediately, prohibits traditional community fishing in the beels and other wetlands of the park. Violation of this restriction will lead to lawful action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, the authority has imposed restrictions on gatherings of five persons or more in the designated park areas and strictly prohibited the movement of individuals carrying fishing nets or other tools under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.