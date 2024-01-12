16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 12, 2024
type here...

Ban on community fishing in Kaziranga National Park wetlands

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 11: In preparation for Magh Bihu, Liza Talukdar, Additional District Magistrate and sub divisional officer of Kaliabor, has enforced CrPC 144 through an official notification in the Nagaon district section of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, along with its surrounding regions. The notification, effective immediately, prohibits traditional community fishing in the beels and other wetlands of the park. Violation of this restriction will lead to lawful action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, the authority has imposed restrictions on gatherings of five persons or more in the designated park areas and strictly prohibited the movement of individuals carrying fishing nets or other tools under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

9 Animals That Break Trust
9 Animals That Break Trust
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prioritise research activities and address infrastructure gaps: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

The Hills Times - 0
9 Animals That Break Trust Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu 8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India