Barpeta Police bust illegal gambling operation; 2 arrested

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Barpeta Police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Barpeta, dismantled an illegal gambling setup in front of the residence of Sukur Ali Mondol in Kalgachia, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

As per reports, the operation, conducted late on Monday night, led to the arrest of Sukur Ali Mondol and Johorul Mondol.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Barpeta Police stated, “A team under the supervision of SP Barpeta busted illegal gambling in front of the house of Sukur Ali Mondol under Kalgachia PS last night.Sukur Ali Mondol and Johorul Mondol were arrested.”

A team under the supervision of SP Barpeta busted illegal gambling in front of the house of Sukur Ali Mondol under Kalgachia PS last night.Sukur Ali Mondol and Johorul Mondol were arrested. Items like Dice Cubes,dice sheet, tarpolenes,cylindrical bucket used in playing dice cube,

Meanwhile, the raid uncovered an elaborate arrangement used for gambling.

Additionally, items seized from the premises included dice cubes, a dice sheet, tarpaulins, a cylindrical bucket, plastic tables and chairs, bamboo poles, wooden benches and chairs, tent equipment, LED lights, bulb holders, and cash.

Furthermore, the presence of such materials indicated a well-organized gambling operation.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

“Items like Dice Cubes,dice sheet, tarpolenes,cylindrical bucket used in playing dice cube, plastic tables and chairs, Bamboo poles, Wooden Benches & Chairs, tent items, LED lights & Bulb holders, cash amount were seized from the PO. In this regard a case has been registered and legal action initiated”, the Barpeta Police added.