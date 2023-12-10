18 C
‘Bhaona’ to be staged in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, December 9: A bhaona (traditional drama) will be held at the Palengi High School Playground in the Palengi village in Sivasagar district on December 25 and 26.

The two-day traditional drama festival will be held under the patronage of the Anchalik Cultural Development Mancha, Palengi with cooperation from local residents.

While the Nisingha Jatra Bhaona will be staged on December 25, the Ajamilar Upakhyan Bhaona will be staged on December 26. The organizers have appealed the public to partake on the occasion.

