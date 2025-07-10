Bharat Bandh disrupts normal life in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 9: Normal life was affected in Sivasagar district on Wednesday following the Bharat Bandh called by all national trade unions barring the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

- Advertisement -

All public transport buses remained off the roads, and some business establishments also downed their shutters in protest against the Union government’s alleged failure to implement the trade unions’ demands.

The Sivasagar units of AITUC and INTUC took out processions protesting the government’s alleged patronisation of the corporate sector at the cost of worker and labour welfare.