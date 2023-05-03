Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah remembered throughout Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 2: ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Barua was remembered throughout the district of Sonitpur by different organisations on Monday. To commemorate the 127th death anniversary of the father of modern Assamese literature Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha organised a day-long programme in association with its Da Parbatia branch committee at Da Parbatia ME School. The daylong programme started with lighting of lantern at his portrait and paying floral tribute to the doyen of Assamese nation by Shobhan Mahanta, Deka Satradhikar, Boralimara Satra and Chandra Sekhar Saikia, president, Da Parbatia branch Sahitya Sabha respectively.

Purneswar Nath, retired professor and former president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha attended as chief guest in the open session held on the occasion which was presided over by Dr Bhupen Saikia, president, Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha. In his speech, professor Nath recalled the immense contribution of the great soul of the Assamese nation towards Assamese language, literature and society who compiled the first exhaustive Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ and preserved the Assamese language forever. Being a philanthropist, a social reformer and man of progressive thought and scientific mindset he even fought untiringly to raise awareness against ‘Kani (the opium)’ and tried to bring reformation to the society with his literary creations. In his speech, Nath urged all Assamese to have at least a copy of Hemkosh by Hemchandra Barua, Kirtan and Naamghosa, books by Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnuprasad Rabha.

During the programme conducted by Dulal Nath, secretary of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, Bhargavi Goswami and Tinamani Bora presented Borgeet while Prabha Bora recited a poem.

Meanwhile, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha also held a day-long programme for the occasion in its own building premises along with an open session which was presided over by Ramesh Chandra Kalita, president, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha. Noted columnist and vice president of the sabha Nabin Chandra Lahkar elaborated the lifelong contributions made by the doyen of Assamese nation in the meeting. Secretary, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Dwijen Nath, Literary pensioner Ramchandra Chutia, Mrigen Chandar Bora, Deepa Das, Jitumani Deva Chaudhury, Jintu Borthakur and Pallab Bhattacharyya shouldered different responsibilities in the meeting.