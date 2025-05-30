Bhupen Borah slams Assam cabinet’s arms licence policy, warns of return to ‘gun culture’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29 : Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Thursday launched a sharp critique of the Assam Cabinet’s decision to implement a state-specific arms licence policy, cautioning that the move could reignite a “culture of fear” reminiscent of the state’s violent past.

- Advertisement -

Addressing reporters, Borah drew on personal memories from his days as a Youth Congress leader to highlight the dangers of normalizing firearm ownership.

“There was a time when a single gunshot would send entire neighbourhoods into panic and sleepless nights,” he recalled grimly.

Referring to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Borah described his own experience campaigning under heavy security.

“I had a bulletproof vehicle, jacket, and helmet provided by Assam Police. Our collective goal back then was to leave the gun culture behind. Today, Assam has made progress — we cannot afford to turn back the clock,” he asserted.

- Advertisement -

Borah also questioned the legality of the Cabinet’s move, arguing that arms licensing is governed by central legislation.

“I, too, have a licensed firearm — but only after a credible threat assessment and following due process,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah accused him of mimicking the United States’ controversial relationship with firearms.

“This isn’t the America of mass shootings and gun glorification,” he warned. “We must not become a society where guns are treated as toys — even by children.”

- Advertisement -

The Congress leader concluded his remarks by accusing the chief minister of fostering societal division through provocative policymaking.

“This is not governance — this is divisive politics that risks undoing the hard-earned peace Assam has achieved,” Borah said, urging the government to rethink the policy.

The Cabinet’s decision, announced by Sarma on Wednesday, seeks to issue arms licences to residents in Assam’s remote, sensitive, and border areas.

Citing the state’s unique security challenges, Sarma said the policy aims to bolster self-defence capabilities.

“Assam is a difficult and sensitive state,” the Chief Minister stated. “We’ve decided to issue arms licences to eligible individuals in vulnerable and border areas. We’ll encourage original inhabitants and indigenous citizens to apply under the provisions of the Arms Act.”