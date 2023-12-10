Biennial conference of Land Surveyors’ Association held

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 9: The 2nd biennial conference of the Land Surveyors’ Association was held at the conference hall of Naduar revenue circle office at Sootea in Biswanath district on Saturday.

The session began with hoisting of the flag followed by introduction of guests and welcome address offered by Kishor Bora.

Akashdeep Kakaty, circle officer of the Naduar revenue circle inaugurated the delegates meeting.

Retired employees of all the four revenue circles of Biswanath district respectively Naduar, Biswanath, Helem and Gohpur were felicitated by the district committee. A new body was constituted with Dharmananda Das as president, Kumud Dutte as vice president, Joonmani Saikia as secretary along with other executive members.

The biennial conference was attended by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, chairman of Sootea Town Committee Dipshika Handique, Uday Shankar Saikia, president of No 3 Sootea GP along with village headmen of four revenue circles and the general public.

