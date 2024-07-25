Chief Minister Chairs Meeting with Assam Municipal Board Commissioners

HT Digital

July 25, Thursday: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a significant meeting with the All Assam Municipal Board Commissioners’ Association today, addressing key issues related to the state’s urban local bodies (ULBs). The meeting, held at the state capital, was dedicated to discussing strategies for enhancing the efficiency of ULBs and improving the delivery of services to citizens.

The session saw the active participation of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons from various municipal boards, alongside senior officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA). The gathering aimed to tackle several pressing challenges faced by ULBs and to brainstorm solutions for more effective urban governance.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of streamlining operations within ULBs to ensure that they function efficiently and meet the needs of the community. “Our goal is to make urban local bodies more responsive and effective in their service delivery. Today’s discussion was crucial in identifying areas where improvements can be made and in setting actionable goals for the betterment of urban infrastructure and services,” he stated.

Key topics discussed included enhancing the management of urban infrastructure, improving waste management systems, and ensuring better civic amenities. The meeting also focused on addressing financial and administrative challenges faced by municipal boards, aiming to provide them with the necessary support and resources.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for better coordination between various municipal boards and the state government to ensure a unified approach to urban development. “Collaboration and communication between the state government and municipal boards are vital for the successful implementation of urban policies. We need to work together to address issues effectively and provide high-quality services to our citizens,” Sarma added.

Officials from DoHUA shared insights into ongoing projects and proposed new initiatives designed to bolster the capacity and functionality of ULBs. The department is committed to supporting municipal boards with technical assistance and financial resources to help them achieve their objectives.

Participants at the meeting expressed their appreciation for the Chief Minister’s focus on urban governance and the opportunity to discuss critical issues. “This meeting was a step in the right direction. It provided us with a platform to voice our concerns and collaborate on solutions that will enhance the performance of our municipal boards,” said one of the attendees.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on several action points, including the need for regular follow-up meetings to monitor progress and address emerging challenges. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening urban local bodies and ensuring that they serve as effective institutions for local governance.

As Assam continues to develop its urban infrastructure and services, the focus remains on empowering municipal boards to better meet the needs of their communities. The discussions held today are expected to lead to tangible improvements in the functioning of ULBs and contribute to the overall advancement of urban areas across the state.

In summary, today’s meeting marked an important step towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of Assam’s urban local bodies, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to improve urban governance and service delivery.