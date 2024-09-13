28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Biswanath College observes Hindi Diwas Samaroh 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 12: The department of Hindi, Biswanath College, observed Hindi Diwas Samaroh at Biswanath College on Thursday. Prof Jayadeb Sahoo, former dean and current head of the Education department at Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Prof Rajeev Ranjan from the department of Hindi at Rajiv Gandhi University, and Prof Anushabda from the department of Hindi at Tezpur University delivered insightful talks during the Hindi Diwas Samaroh.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of Biswanath College, delivered a welcome address. During his address, Dr Sharma highlighted the issues and challenges faced by languages around the globe due to the advancement of science and technology. He made a humble appeal to all concerned to put in efforts to save languages on the verge of extinction.

Geeta Verma of the Hindi department at Biswanath College conducted the proceedings. The students gained immense knowledge and were deeply enriched by the speakers’ thoughtful discussions. Dr Naresh Thakur, IQAC coordinator, Bishnu Devi of the Nepali department, Tamasing Brahma of the Bodo department, and Dr Karabi Gogoi of the Economics department, along with more than two hundred teachers and students, attended the event.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Border & remote regions seen tremendous growth: CM Khandu

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India