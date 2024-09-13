Biswanath College observes Hindi Diwas Samaroh 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 12: The department of Hindi, Biswanath College, observed Hindi Diwas Samaroh at Biswanath College on Thursday. Prof Jayadeb Sahoo, former dean and current head of the Education department at Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Prof Rajeev Ranjan from the department of Hindi at Rajiv Gandhi University, and Prof Anushabda from the department of Hindi at Tezpur University delivered insightful talks during the Hindi Diwas Samaroh.

Earlier, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of Biswanath College, delivered a welcome address. During his address, Dr Sharma highlighted the issues and challenges faced by languages around the globe due to the advancement of science and technology. He made a humble appeal to all concerned to put in efforts to save languages on the verge of extinction.

Geeta Verma of the Hindi department at Biswanath College conducted the proceedings. The students gained immense knowledge and were deeply enriched by the speakers’ thoughtful discussions. Dr Naresh Thakur, IQAC coordinator, Bishnu Devi of the Nepali department, Tamasing Brahma of the Bodo department, and Dr Karabi Gogoi of the Economics department, along with more than two hundred teachers and students, attended the event.