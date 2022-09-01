Biswanath College Principal Gets Honorary Appreciation

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 31: Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of Biswanath College has been honoured by Guwahati chapter of Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) and Association of Reforms for Healthy Advancement of Nation (ARHAN) for his outstanding contribution and fortitude towards humanitarian cause and exemplary work done at the frontline during the pandemic.

The letter of appreciation was handed over to him by a team of representatives on Tuesday, said Dr Sharma.

- Advertisement -

Individuals and organisations have conveyed him best wishes for this achievement.