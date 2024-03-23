BJP appoints former AASU president Dipanka Nath as BJP state secretary

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 23: Dipanka Kumar Nath, former president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), has been appointed as the State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

The announcement was made by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita on March 23. Nath, along with several other prominent state leaders, joined the BJP at a ceremony held at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha on January 28.

The event was attended by a number of BJP leaders, including State President Bhabesh Kalita, cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Pijush Hazarika, and MLAs Diganta Kalita and Manab Deka.

This development is seen as a significant advantage for the BJP in Assam in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.