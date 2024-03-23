22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

BJP appoints former AASU president Dipanka Nath as BJP state secretary

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 23: Dipanka Kumar Nath, former president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), has been appointed as the State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita on March 23. Nath, along with several other prominent state leaders, joined the BJP at a ceremony held at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha on January 28.

The event was attended by a number of BJP leaders, including State President Bhabesh Kalita, cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Pijush Hazarika, and MLAs Diganta Kalita and Manab Deka.

This development is seen as a significant advantage for the BJP in Assam in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Best Beaches In Goa
Best Beaches In Goa
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bhutan confers PM Modi with the country’s highest civilian award, ‘Order...

The Hills Times - 0
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try Best Beaches In Goa Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango 8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala Top Famous South Indian Sarees