BJP Candidate Suresh Bora Appeals For Vote

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 23: BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Bora on Saturday urged the voters to vote for the party so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can lead the country for the third consecutive term.

The BJP candidate started his first campaign at Mori- Burhagaon area (ST dominated ward) in the town.

Earlier Morigaon constituency’s MLA Ramakanta Deuri introduced him among the public where he was warmly welcomed by the residents of Burhagaon.

Addressing the public, Bora said, “I will always be available for the people of my constituency if I am voted to power. I shall try to work for the all round development of my constituency.”

Moreover, Bora also campaigned at Konwargaon, Dighalbori, Barangabari, Bhurbandha and Mikirbheta. The campaigns were attended by former chief executive member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, Paban Manta and president of Morigaon BJP Prabin Medhi.

The BJP workers honoured the MLA, president, vice-president and mandal president of Morigaon town by felicitating them.