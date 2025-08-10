25.1 C
BJP forms Hojai Zila Parishad

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, in the presence of Minister Pijush Hazarika at the district headquarters, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, formed the Hojai Zila Parishad with Junti Bora Bhagawati appointed as President and Sushila Malakar as Vice-President.

Notably, Junti Bora Bhagawati won unopposed in the ZPC election from Kaki ZPC.

Talking to the media, she expressed her satisfaction and happiness, saying it was a moment of pride for every BJP worker.

She added that for her, all ZPC members are equal and she would work for the people by taking everyone along.

Local MLA Ramkrisha Ghosh said BJP had formed the ZPC without any support and that under the new leadership, Hojai Zila Parishad would continuously carry forward developmental works.

It is pertinent to mention that Hojai Zila Parishad comprises a 12-member board, of which seven members are from BJP and five from Congress.

After the formation of the Parishad, local BJP workers celebrated their win with crackers, sweets, and colours.

On the other hand, Congress members termed the formation of the Zila Parishad unconstitutional and expressed their dissatisfaction.

