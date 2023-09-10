28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 10, 2023
type here...

BJP Launches Shankhnaad Campaign In Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

(HT Correspondent)

Jorhat, Sept 9: The BJP’s party’s district unit Social Media and IT Cells launched the Shankhnaad campaign in the district by organizing a workshop at its party office in Jorhat on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In view of the significance of social media and its potential for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in 2024, the BJP has chalked out a plan to strengthen its social media machinery from the grassroots to the state level to reach out to the voters.

A Jorhat district unit BJP member said that a workshop was organized here to start the Shankhnaad campaign ,which was attended by members of the Social Media and IT Cells of the district, mandal and Lok Sabha committees, and  convenors and assistant convenors.

State BJP spokesperson and executive member Jayanta Kumar Goswami, assistant coordinator of state BJP Social Media Cell Paran Pasoni and state party member Debojit Borgohain were the resource persons in the workshop.

Jorhat district BJP president Hemanta Kalita, district general secretaries Amarjyoti Saikia and Manju Dutta, convenor of district Social Media Cell Palash Pratim Khound, district IT Cell convenor Tapan Khatoniar and several party members attended the workshop.

- Advertisement -

 

10 Fish That Can Survive Without Oxygen
10 Fish That Can Survive Without Oxygen
Most Expensive Flowers Of The World
Most Expensive Flowers Of The World
Countries That Changed Their Names
Countries That Changed Their Names
Lucky Plants That Can Change Your Life
Lucky Plants That Can Change Your Life
Top 10 Countries with Highest Gold Reserves
Top 10 Countries with Highest Gold Reserves
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland traders’ body to host 1 st  Northeast traders conclave

The Hills Times - 0
10 Fish That Can Survive Without Oxygen Most Expensive Flowers Of The World Countries That Changed Their Names Lucky Plants That Can Change Your Life Top 10 Countries with Highest Gold Reserves