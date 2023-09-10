BJP Launches Shankhnaad Campaign In Jorhat

(HT Correspondent)

Jorhat, Sept 9: The BJP’s party’s district unit Social Media and IT Cells launched the Shankhnaad campaign in the district by organizing a workshop at its party office in Jorhat on Saturday.

In view of the significance of social media and its potential for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in 2024, the BJP has chalked out a plan to strengthen its social media machinery from the grassroots to the state level to reach out to the voters.

A Jorhat district unit BJP member said that a workshop was organized here to start the Shankhnaad campaign ,which was attended by members of the Social Media and IT Cells of the district, mandal and Lok Sabha committees, and convenors and assistant convenors.

State BJP spokesperson and executive member Jayanta Kumar Goswami, assistant coordinator of state BJP Social Media Cell Paran Pasoni and state party member Debojit Borgohain were the resource persons in the workshop.

Jorhat district BJP president Hemanta Kalita, district general secretaries Amarjyoti Saikia and Manju Dutta, convenor of district Social Media Cell Palash Pratim Khound, district IT Cell convenor Tapan Khatoniar and several party members attended the workshop.

