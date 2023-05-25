BJP Official Detained for Fraud in Assam’s Karbi Anglong District

Guwahati May 25: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has been detained on suspicion of fraud. Moon Ingtipi, the secretary of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, has been named as the accused in this case.

According to sources, Ingtipi allegedly exploited the desperation of individuals seeking employment by offering them fake job opportunities and extorting a significant amount of money from them. The estimated amount extorted by Ingtipi is around 9.52 crore rupees.

The victims, who fell prey to Ingtipi’s scheme, filed complaints with the police, leading to his eventual detention. It is reported that Ingtipi used aliases such as Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to coerce money from the victims. Following these allegations, Ingtipi has been relieved of his duties as the secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

In a separate incident last month, an elderly couple residing in Guwahati’s Geetanagar neighborhood fell victim to a fraudster who targeted their bank accounts. The couple, identified as Dinesh Chandra Dutta and his wife, had over 7 lakhs rupees stolen from their accounts.

The fraudster tricked Dinesh Chandra Dutta by sending a message from an unidentified number, claiming that their electricity line would be disconnected within minutes if they failed to pay their electrical bill. The message instructed them to recharge a particular phone number with 100 rupees. Believing the message, they recharged the number but later discovered that their savings had been drained from their bank accounts.

Dinesh Dutta lost 4,13,900 rupees, while his wife lost 3,47,100 rupees from their respective accounts. The wife overheard her husband conversing with someone on the phone about recharging the electricity bill. They were puzzled since they had already paid the bill. The fraudster instructed them to recharge again from a different phone after claiming that they hadn’t received the payment. They provided a phone number to contact and requested a 100 rupee recharge. Following their instructions, Dinesh Dutta made the payment using his wife’s account. Meanwhile, the fraudster guided them to click on certain links, leading to deduction messages appearing on both their phones.

Realizing they had been scammed, Dinesh Dutta promptly went to the bank to block their ATM cards.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure justice for the victims.