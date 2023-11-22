20 C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
BJP Refutes Reports Of Jagat Sing Engti Joining Congress

BOKAJAN, Nov 21: In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sarupathar Mandal Committee has vehemently denied claims of their former leader, Jagat Sing Engti, joining the Congress.

 

The committee asserts that such reports are entirely incorrect, challenging the credibility of the information.

 

In a press conference at its office at Balipathar, the president of the Sarupathar Mandal Committee, Lokhiram Rongpi said that Engti left the BJP in the last Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election which was held in 2022.

 

It may be mentioned that Engti joined the Congress on November 19 in a joining programme held in Diphu Club in Diphu.

 

Chairman of Sarupathar Village Development Committee, Silarson Rongpi and others were present in the press conference.

 

