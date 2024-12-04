BJP rejects APHLC leader’s ‘tribal land’ statement

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 3: Countering the statement of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) president, Jones Ingti Kathar saying ‘Karbi Anglong is a tribal land’, the BJP – East Karbi Anglong District Committee has condemned Kathar’s statement and demanded to withdraw his statement.

In a mass joining programme at Hidipi on November 26, the APHLC president Kathar has reportedly stated, “We will fight elections together as sixth scheduled means tribal areas. It has not been mentioned if this is Karbi area, Khasi area, Rengma area, Kuki area or Garo area. It is mentioned as ‘tribal area’ and all tribes including Nagas Adivasis and indigenous Assamese who have entered Karbi Anglong at a particular time during 1968 and before their children and grandchildren will get land pattas and their names should be included in voter list of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.”

In a press conference held here at BJP office the party spokesperson Laichan Engleng said, “There are certain political parties and leaders who are misleading the people. The Mikir Hills now Karbi Anglong was created under the special provision of Sixth Scheduled for protection of the rights and privilege of the Karbis and other recognised tribes under Sixth Scheduled provision listed in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Kathar should have not made such a provocative statement that is creating confusion among the people. He should withdraw his statement.”

Engleng further stated “Karbi Anglong being a tribal land does not mean that everyone can come and settle here. There are recognised and unrecognised tribes as listed in the KAAC. Our Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang has clarified that whether Muslims or Hindus from Bangladesh and Kukis from Manipur entering Karbi Anglong as illegal migrants cannot be given protection. We understand Kukis are tribals that doesn’t mean all Kukis can come and settle in Karbi Anglong. The Kukis living here since 1952 are recognised. They are permanent settlers. They enjoy voting rights and other benefits like any other tribes by KAAC. The Kuki influx entering recently in Karbi Anglong in the aftermath of Manipur violence cannot be provided land here.”

Adding to what Engleng said the former Member of Autonomous Council, Ramsing Timung said “Kathar did not know the history of Karbi Anglong. He does not know which are recognised tribes that can settle in Karbi Anglong and which are not. He has half knowledge about how the Karbi Anglong district was created.”

Another spokesperson Chomang Kro said it is unfortunate for Kathar to go for tribal land.

While Selawar Bey also the BJP spokesperson said as per the constitution in India in each state, district and region there is reservation for particular tribes and communities for their uplift. Karbis in Karbi Anglong is a scheduled tribe in Karbi Anglong, but is not a scheduled tribe in Bihar.

Bey said, “If Bihar is for Biharis, why not Karbi Anglong for Karbis. What Kathar said is illogical and cannot be accepted.”