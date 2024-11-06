21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Blood donation camp organised

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 5: The NSS PG Unit and NSS Cell of Dibrugarh University, in collaboration with the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU), organised a successful blood donation camp at the Dibrugarh University Health Center.

- Advertisement -

With support from AMCH and HDFC Bank, Dibrugarh, the event saw enthusiastic participation from NSS volunteers, leading to the collection of 26 units of blood.

Related Posts:

Prof Devid Kardong, programme coordinator of the NSS Cell, Dibrugarh University, inaugurated the camp. Dr Amar Upadhyaya, programme officer of the NSS PG Unit, Dibrugarh University, Dr Himadri Barman, assistant programme coordinator, Dibrugarh University, and Dr Pranjit Kalita, assistant programme officer, Dibrugarh University, were also present.

The NSS team thanked all donors and supporters, acknowledging their contribution to public welfare and health. This initiative underscores the values of community service and responsibility, and the NSS PG Unit looks forward to organising more impactful events in the future.

10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Brothers get 20 years prison for raping teen multiple times

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India