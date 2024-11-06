Blood donation camp organised

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 5: The NSS PG Unit and NSS Cell of Dibrugarh University, in collaboration with the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU), organised a successful blood donation camp at the Dibrugarh University Health Center.

With support from AMCH and HDFC Bank, Dibrugarh, the event saw enthusiastic participation from NSS volunteers, leading to the collection of 26 units of blood.

Prof Devid Kardong, programme coordinator of the NSS Cell, Dibrugarh University, inaugurated the camp. Dr Amar Upadhyaya, programme officer of the NSS PG Unit, Dibrugarh University, Dr Himadri Barman, assistant programme coordinator, Dibrugarh University, and Dr Pranjit Kalita, assistant programme officer, Dibrugarh University, were also present.

The NSS team thanked all donors and supporters, acknowledging their contribution to public welfare and health. This initiative underscores the values of community service and responsibility, and the NSS PG Unit looks forward to organising more impactful events in the future.