Bodo community honors Swrbang Bihuram Boro on 33rd death anniversary

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 27: On Wednesday, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and the Bodo community came together to commemorate the 33rd death anniversary of Swrbang Bihuram Boro, the former general secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha. The day was marked with day-long programs held in various parts of the state, with Kokrajhar, the heart of Bodoland Territorial Region, being a focal point of the observance.

In Kokrajhar, the Kokrajhar district committee of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha conducted the commemoration at its office premises, featuring a range of activities.

Swrbang Bihuram Boro, a distinguished writer and intellectual, served as the general secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha for three consecutive terms until his passing on September 27, 1990. His contribution to the Bodo language and culture is immeasurable.

The event in Kokrajhar began with Bijel Kumar Basumatary, the president of Kokrajhar District Bodo Sahitya Sabha, half-hoisting the Sabha’s flag in the presence of writers and Sabha members. Floral tributes were paid at the portrait of the eminent litterateur Swrbang Bihuram Boro.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of members from the district and primary Bodo Sahitya Sabha, as well as ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union), participated in the event, expressing their respect with floral tributes.

Bijel Kumar Basumatary emphasized that the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the Bodo community observed this day statewide to honor the enduring contribution and dedication of Swrbang Bihuran Boro. He added that Bihuran Boro’s ideology, sacrifice, and dedication would continue to be remembered in the days to come.