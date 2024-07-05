Bodoland University invites applications for FYIMP

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, July 4: Bodoland University, which has recently launched a 5-year integrated postgraduate program (FYIMP), has invited applications for the academic session 2024-2025.

- Advertisement -

The Bodoland University authorities, through a press release, urged interested candidates to submit their applications through the link [https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in](https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in) and visit the admission section of Bodoland University for further details.

Additionally, the Bodoland University authority announced that spot admissions for vacant seats will be conducted on July 29, 30, and 31, 2024, as per government notification on its campus.