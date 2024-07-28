Bodoland University offers spot admission opportunities

HT Corresponddent

GOSSAIGAON, July 27: Bodoland University has announced that spot admissions for vacant seats in the newly introduced five-year integrated postgraduate program for the current academic year will be held on July 29, 30, and 31, 2024, according to the university’s academic registrar.

As the sole higher education hub in the BTR region, Bodoland University has commenced the admission process for the five-year integrated postgraduate program for the 2024-25 academic year, as per a statement from the university’s academic registrar.

Previously, students in the four districts of the BTR region pursued a two-year postgraduate program through local colleges to obtain their postgraduate degrees. However, in line with the recent National Education Policy, Bodoland University has launched the five-year integrated postgraduate (FYIMP) program to cater to the educational and developmental needs of the student community and the local populace. The university authorities have stated that the new program aims to enhance the accessibility of higher education for students in the BTR region.

Prospective students can apply for admission online through a designated portal starting from the 2024-2025 academic year. The academic registrar has advised students to visit https://assarnadmission.samarth.ac.in for more information. Additionally, details about admissions can be found on the university’s bulletin and website. The registrar has also mentioned that candidates can apply online through the Samarth portal as soon as the application window reopens.