Body of drowned youth recovered after 14 days in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 21: The body of a youth who drowned in the Brahmaputra River 14 days ago was found floating at Mohanaghat area in Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ananta Kakoti.

Ananta Kakoti and his brother Diganta Kakoti drowned in the Brahmaputra River on November 8 while offering pind dan (homage to the departed soul) at Mohanaghat. Diganta fell into the river while going to offer pind, and his younger brother Ananta jumped in to rescue him. Unfortunately, both of them drowned due to the strong current.

The body of Diganta Kakoti was found floating in the Mohanaghat area on November 13. After 14 days of search, Ananta Kakoti’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning. The family members have confirmed the identity, and the body has been sent for postmortem. Once the postmortem is completed, the body will be handed over to the family for the last rites.