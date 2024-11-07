Book on National Service Scheme released

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 6: The vice chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, on Tuesday inaugurated and released a book entitled ‘National Service Scheme (NSS)’ authored by Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, assistant professor & NSS programme officer of Nowgong College (Autonomous), and Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, director of Students Welfare & programme coordinator, NSS Cell of Gauhati University, at the closing ceremony of the Gauhati University Youth Festival. The book is designed and prepared as per NEP-2020 to meet the Skill Enhancement Course and Value Added Course curriculum, as noted by both authors. It will also aid NSS units and volunteers in carrying out their regular and special camping activities. The authors also highlighted that they have incorporated best practices and significant activities in line with NEP-2020 within the book. Prof Mahanta described the book as relevant, promising, and beautifully designed—a complete resource that will be valuable for students of both courses. He also extended his best wishes to both authors in his inaugural speech.