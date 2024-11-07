21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Book on National Service Scheme released

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 6: The vice chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, on Tuesday inaugurated and released a book entitled ‘National Service Scheme (NSS)’ authored by Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, assistant professor & NSS programme officer of Nowgong College (Autonomous), and Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, director of Students Welfare & programme coordinator, NSS Cell of Gauhati University, at the closing ceremony of the Gauhati University Youth Festival. The book is designed and prepared as per NEP-2020 to meet the Skill Enhancement Course and Value Added Course curriculum, as noted by both authors. It will also aid NSS units and volunteers in carrying out their regular and special camping activities. The authors also highlighted that they have incorporated best practices and significant activities in line with NEP-2020 within the book. Prof Mahanta described the book as relevant, promising, and beautifully designed—a complete resource that will be valuable for students of both courses. He also extended his best wishes to both authors in his inaugural speech.

8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles organises plantation drive

The Hills Times -
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December