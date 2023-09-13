Boy rescued in Sootea; swift action taken by locals & authorities

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 12: In a heartwarming act of compassion, an employee of the Naduar Education Block discovered a nearly 14-year-old deaf and dumb boy in a semi-naked condition at Nagaya Barua Chuk, Sootea. Without hesitation, the rescuer arranged for clothing for the boy and promptly informed the local media team in Sootea and the Sootea Police. They, in turn, alerted the Child Protection Team.

Moti Kumar Newar, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee in Biswanath, along with his team, swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the boy. He was subsequently taken to the Child Care Institute, a shelter home for children in Biswanath.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the rescued child hailed from Udaypur, Kusumtola, and his parents were identified as Bijoy Gogoi and Jyoti Nayak. The collaborative efforts of concerned citizens and authorities ensured the safety and well-being of the young boy.