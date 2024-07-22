BTR CEM Care Fund provides Rs 25,000 to Rajaram Narzary’s family

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 21: A cheque of Rs 25,000 has been extended to the family members of late Rajaram Narzary from Sesapani village under Magurmari VCDC in Kokrajhar district.

The financial aid has been provided from the CEM Care Fund of the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to support the kin of late Rajaram. Notably, late Rajaram Narzary and his youngest son, Khwrwmjit Narzary, drowned in a nearby pond on May 31, 2024.

On Saturday evening, on behalf of the CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, UPPL media secretary Hantigiri Narzary, along with Magurmari primary leaders, handed over the cheque to the family members of late Rajaram Narzary in the presence of villagers.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, wished for the healthy well-being of late Rajaram Narzary’s family. The family members and local residents expressed their gratitude to CEM Pramod Boro for extending financial support.