27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...

BTR CEM Care Fund provides Rs 25,000 to Rajaram Narzary’s family

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 21: A cheque of Rs 25,000 has been extended to the family members of late Rajaram Narzary from Sesapani village under Magurmari VCDC in Kokrajhar district. 

- Advertisement -

The financial aid has been provided from the CEM Care Fund of the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to support the kin of late Rajaram. Notably, late Rajaram Narzary and his youngest son, Khwrwmjit Narzary, drowned in a nearby pond on May 31, 2024.

On Saturday evening, on behalf of the CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, UPPL media secretary Hantigiri Narzary, along with Magurmari primary leaders, handed over the cheque to the family members of late Rajaram Narzary in the presence of villagers.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, wished for the healthy well-being of late Rajaram Narzary’s family. The family members and local residents expressed their gratitude to CEM Pramod Boro for extending financial support.

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourist Guides Conference held in Sivasagar

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels