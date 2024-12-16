BTR govt marks fourth anniversary with grand celebration 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 15: Marking four years of governance under the dynamic leadership of Pramod Boro, chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the BTR government celebrated its fourth anniversary with a grand program at the Bhergaon Mini Stadium in Udalguri district.

- Advertisement -

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse communities across the Bodoland region. The celebration was themed ‘Regaining Sustainable Peace, Harmony, and Integration’, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering unity and progress in the region.

Notably, the BTR alliance government, led by the UPPL party, was formed on December 15, 2020, and has since been dedicated to the welfare and development of society across the region.

The fourth-anniversary celebrations were graced by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, state cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro, and BTCLA Speaker Katiram Boro, among other dignitaries.

Several distinguished dignitaries, including BTR executive members, MLAs, MCLAs of BTR, and the principal secretary of BTR, were prominent attendees at the event.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, notable personalities from the fields of sports, culture, and agriculture were warmly felicitated during the program, adding to the significance of the occasion amidst the presence of invited guests.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the Bodoland region and its government on the joyous occasion of the fourth anniversary of the BTR government. The day-long, colourful program highlighted the achievements of the administration under chief executive member Pramod Boro’s leadership.

Daimary praised the BTR government for initiating numerous welfare and developmental programs aimed at fostering sustainable growth in the region since its inception. He emphasised that the state and BTR governments are working collaboratively to ensure the all-round development of society in the region.

Chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, stated that the four-year journey of the BTR government, guided by the theme ‘Regaining Sustainable Peace, Harmony, and Integration’, has successfully fostered these values among the citizens.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted that over the past four years, the BTR government has tirelessly worked to promote peace, inclusive progress, sustainable development, and equitable justice for every section of BTR’s diverse society.

He remarked that the four-year journey of the BTR government stands as a milestone, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to building a brighter and more harmonious future for all.

“Over the past four years, our government has tirelessly worked to foster peace, inclusive progress, sustainable development, and equitable justice for every section of BTR’s diverse society. This milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to building a brighter and more harmonious future for all,” said Pramod Boro.

He added, “I take this opportunity to extend my heartiest greetings to all my fellow citizens of BTR and express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Home minister Amit Shah, and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their guidance. I also thank our developmental partners, my colleague EMs, MCLAs, and everyone contributing to BTR’s growth story. Together, we will continue working towards a better future for every citizen of BTR.”