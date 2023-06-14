Guwahati Police Issues Prohibitory Orders on Digging of Public Roads, Requires Safety Measures

Guwahati, June 14: The Commissioner of Police’s office in Guwahati has implemented prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to restrict activities involving the digging of public roads, with exceptions outlined in official notification.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, in accordance with the powers vested under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, issued the order to prohibit all road excavation within the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The notice emphasized that any work involving the digging of public roads must obtain written authorization from the relevant Road Owning Agency, such as the PWD (Roads), or the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District.

Additionally, the government agency responsible for the excavation must obtain the necessary license and authorize the implementing firm to carry out the activity.

To ensure transparency and coordination, the government agency or implementing firm must notify the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, after receiving permission for road excavation from the concerned Road Owning Agency. The notification should include specific details, such as the road or street to be dug, the planned start date, and the expected duration of the project.

The guidelines also emphasize responsible construction practices. There should be no haphazard dumping of construction materials or excavated earth on the road. Instead, a designated area for storing such materials must be established, with proper safety precautions in place to prevent accidents and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Moreover, prior consultation with the Guwahati Traffic Police is mandatory before commencing any road excavation work. This requirement aims to facilitate effective traffic management and minimize disruptions for commuters.

The implementation of these prohibitory orders aims to streamline road excavation activities, enhance safety measures, and reduce inconvenience caused to the public. By obtaining proper authorization, adhering to safety protocols, and engaging in coordination with traffic authorities, construction and maintenance work on public roads in Guwahati will be carried out in a controlled and organized manner.

The Guwahati Police urge all concerned stakeholders, including government agencies, implementing firms, and citizens, to comply with the regulations and cooperate in ensuring smooth traffic operations while maintaining the integrity of public roads. Violation of the prohibitory orders may result in legal consequences, emphasizing the significance of adhering to the guidelines.

These measures will not only contribute to the overall safety of the city’s road infrastructure but also provide a conducive environment for efficient transportation and hassle-free travel for residents and visitors alike.

