Cachar DC prioritises healthcare & welfare through comprehensive field visits

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: In a concerted effort to strengthen healthcare services and expedite the delivery of government welfare schemes, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav led comprehensive field visits to the Bikrampur Primary Health Centre (PHC) and the Narsingpur Development Block, underscoring the administration’s focus on community well-being.

During his visit to Bikrampur PHC on Thursday, DC Yadav conducted a meticulous review of the facility’s operations to ensure quality healthcare access for local residents. He assessed the availability of essential medicines and discussed critical health indicators, with a special emphasis on maternal and child health issues, such as infant mortality and high-risk pregnancies. Engaging closely with the medical team, staff, and patients, he highlighted the administration’s commitment to patient-centered care (PCC), noting, “Accessible and quality healthcare services are essential for building a healthier community.” His visit reinforced the administration’s proactive approach to elevating healthcare standards, improving patient care, and addressing urgent health concerns in Cachar.

Following his healthcare assessment, DC Yadav proceeded to the Narsingpur Development Block, where he reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes alongside assistant commissioner and block development officer Neihat Haolai. His visit included a detailed inspection of the BDO office and an assessment of ongoing welfare projects. Emphasising the importance of timely and efficient project execution, he urged officials to prioritise community engagement, transparency, and service efficiency, adding, “Dedicated service and a proactive approach are essential to achieving the objectives of government welfare initiatives that aim to uplift the community.”

DC Yadav’s visits reflect Cachar’s dual commitment to healthcare advancement and efficient welfare scheme deployment, embodying a people-centric approach that prioritises community needs and administrative responsiveness. This proactive stance by the Cachar district administration signals a dedicated effort to foster a healthier, more resilient community through robust, on-the-ground engagement.