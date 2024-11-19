18 C
Cachar launches special drive for electoral roll updates

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: In a major initiative to ensure accurate and inclusive electoral rolls, the District Election Office in Cachar has commenced a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls. The drive, aligned with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, aims to empower citizens by enabling updates, inclusions, and corrections to the electoral rolls.

The campaign emphasises a seamless process for voters. Citizens can apply for the inclusion of their names using Form 6, request deletions with Form 7, or make corrections through Form 8. These applications can be submitted effortlessly via the official portal www.nvsp.in or the Voter Helpline App, ensuring accessibility for all.

The initiative underscores the administration’s dedication to upholding democratic values by fostering active citizen participation. Residents of Cachar are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity to ensure their details are accurate, paving the way for transparent and fair electoral processes.

For additional support or inquiries, citizens can visit the District Election Office in Silchar or access the official platforms.

NFR celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

