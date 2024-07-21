29 C
Cachar shines in healthcare with national-level certifications for multiple institutions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: Cachar district has achieved significant milestones in healthcare quality benchmarks, with multiple health institutions receiving national-level certifications. Harinagar BPHC has become the first Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Cachar and Barak Valley to achieve the NQAS certification. Additionally, five Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) under various BPHCs in Cachar district have also received the NQAS certification. SM Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar has been awarded the LaQshya Certificate for its labour room and operating theatre, improving maternal and newborn care. Furthermore, the Blood Centre at SM Dev Civil Hospital is the first in Assam to achieve the NABH certification.

These achievements were made possible under the dynamic leadership of Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS district commissioner, and regular monitoring by Dr Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, ACS, ADC (Health), along with Dr Ashutosh Barman and other health officials. The NQAS and LaQshya certifications involve rigorous assessments at district, state, and national levels to ensure high standards of cleanliness, documentation, and service quality. 

Notably, in Assam, five PHCs and 33 sub-centres are NQAS certified, with Cachar contributing one PHC and five sub-centres to this total. Additionally, 22 labour rooms in Assam, including one in Cachar, are LaQshya certified.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar.

