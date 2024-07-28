Cachar Student shines in statewide essay competition

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 27: Rajlakhi Banik, a Class VI student at Government Girls HS & Multipurpose School in Silchar, Cachar, has achieved the prestigious first prize in Category A of the statewide essay competition in Assam.

The competition, held to commemorate ‘Deshbhakti Diwas’ on July 28, honors the legacy of the renowned freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan.

Rajlakhi’s essay, titled “Tarun Ram Phukan: His Life and Achievements,” stood out among numerous entries and was selected as the best by a state-level panel of judges. Students from across various districts participated, with the finest essays in each category receiving recognition.

Rajlakhi will be awarded a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 at the state-level program on July 28, 2024, at the Conference Hall, Janata Bhawan, Dispur. This event celebrates the enduring legacy and patriotic spirit of Tarun Ram Phukan.

The Cachar district administration, in collaboration with the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations Barak Valley Zone Silchar, has arranged transportation for Rajlakhi and her companion to Guwahati on July 27. The Directorate of Information Public Relations Assam has also organized their accommodation in Guwahati.

Under the initiative of Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and Deputy Director of Information & Public Relations Barak Valley Zone Silchar, Bonnkya Chetia, the principal of Government Girls H.S. & M.P School, Bibhas Chakraborty accompanied Rajlakhi and her father to Guwahati on Saturday.

It needs to mention that,the award will be presented by minister for water resources & information and public relations, Pijush Hazarika, on “Deshbhakti Divas,” observed on July 28, marking the death anniversary of Tarun Ram Phukan.

The statewide essay competition was conducted in three categories: Category A (Classes VI to VIII), Category B (Classes IX to XII), and Category C (Bachelor degree level). Students from various schools and colleges participated, submitting their essays to their respective district commissioners by June 30. The best essays from the districts were evaluated by a state-level panel of judges.