CAG Report Criticizes GMDA for Project Delays and Cost Overruns

HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has criticized the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for severe delays and cost overruns in several key projects. The report highlights lapses in project planning, execution, and monitoring, leading to significant financial losses and incomplete infrastructure development in Guwahati.

According to the CAG report, multiple projects undertaken by the GMDA have faced substantial delays, resulting in escalated costs far beyond their original estimates. Some of the notable projects mentioned include the city’s drainage improvement schemes, road development works, and various urban infrastructure projects. The report indicates that the cost overruns are a direct consequence of inadequate planning, poor contractor management, and a lack of coordination among stakeholders.

The CAG has pointed out that these delays have not only led to financial mismanagement but also impacted the quality of life for Guwahati’s residents, who continue to face issues like waterlogging, traffic congestion, and inadequate public amenities. The report calls for urgent corrective measures to address these inefficiencies, suggesting the need for stronger oversight, timely project completion, and stricter accountability of officials involved.

In response to the report, the GMDA has acknowledged some of the shortcomings and assured that steps are being taken to streamline processes, improve project management, and avoid future delays. However, the findings have sparked criticism from citizens and civil society groups, who demand greater transparency and accountability from the development authority.

The CAG’s observations have once again highlighted the challenges faced by urban development authorities in India and the urgent need for effective governance and efficient management to ensure the timely delivery of public infrastructure projects.